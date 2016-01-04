TORONTO, Jan 4 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Climate change
could lead to significant declines in electricity production in
coming decades as water resources are disrupted, said a study
published on Monday.
Hydropower stations and thermoelectric plants, which depend
on water to generate energy, together contribute about 98
percent of the world's electricity production, said the study
published in the journal Nature Climate Change.
Shifts in water temperatures, or the availability of fresh
water due to climate change, could lead to reductions in
electricity production capacity in more than two thirds of the
world's power plants between 2040 and 2069, said the study from
an Austrian research centre.
"Power plants are not only causing climate change, but they
might also be affected in major ways by climate," said Keywan
Riahi, Director of the Energy Program at the International
Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA).
"(Due to) climate change it will be increasingly difficult
to provide reliable services at affordable costs," Riahi, one of
the study's authors, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Hydropower plants rely on water to move turbines, while
thermoelectric plants, including nuclear and fossil-fuel based
generators, need fresh water to cool their systems.
Countries and companies need to make power plants more
efficient to respond to the potential decline, in what
scientists said was the first study of its kind to analyse the
global impacts of global warming on electricity production.
The problem will become particularly acute during summer
months and other periods of high electricity consumption. These
periods usually coincide with higher water temperatures which
make it harder to cool down power plants, Riahi said.
On a monthly basis, the study said as many as 22 percent of
hydropower plants could experience "strong" reductions - more
than 30 percent - in their capacity.
For more than two thirds of thermoelectric stations there
could also be a strong monthly reduction.
The United States, southern Africa, southern South America,
central and southern Europe, and southern Australia are the most
vulnerable regions for decreased power production, researchers
said.
Companies should invest in new technologies to mitigate the
impacts of climate change on electricity generation, including
switching from fresh water cooling systems to air cooling
systems, Riahi said.
The study analysed data from more than 24,000 hydropower
plants and nearly 1,500 thermoelectric plants worldwide.
