TORONTO, Dec 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - One third of
the world's arable land has been lost to soil erosion or
pollution in the last 40 years, and preserving topsoil is
crucial for feeding a growing population, scientists said in
research published during climate change talks in Paris.
It takes about 500 years to generate 2.5 cm (one inch) of
topsoil under normal agricultural conditions, and soil loss has
accelerated as demand for food rises, biologists from Britain's
Sheffield University said in a report published on Wednesday.
Preserving valuable topsoil is crucial if the world is to
produce enough food for more than 9 billion people by 2050, the
scientists said.
"Soil is lost rapidly but replaced over millennia, and this
represents one of the greatest global threats to agriculture,"
Sheffield University biology Professor Duncan Cameron said in a
statement with the report.
He recommends that farmers engage in "conservation
agriculture" where crops are rotated more frequently, organic
matter is restored to the soil and less energy is spent on
nitrogen fertilizers.
At present, intensive farming maintains crop yields through
the heavy use of fertilizers, made by an industrial process that
consumes five percent of the world's natural gas production and
two percent of the world's annual energy supply, the report
said.
On Tuesday French officials launched a plan to raise soil
carbon levels in order to take carbon dioxide out of the
atmosphere, presenting the scheme at international climate
change negotiations in the French capital.
The French-led plan, backed by the U.N. Food and Agriculture
Organization (FAO), aims to increase soil carbon stocks by 0.4
percent annually to boost soil fertility while combating global
warming.
