WASHINGTON Jan 13 The Obama administration will
unveil plans this week to regulate methane emissions from oil
and natural gas production, the New York Times reported on
Tuesday.
The administration will aim to cut methane emissions that
leak from oil and gas production by up to 45 percent by 2025
from 2012 levels.
The Environmental Protection Agency will issue proposed
rules to target methane emissions, a potent greenhouse gas, the
newspaper reported, citing a person familiar with the
administration's plans.
The proposed regulation would be finalized by 2016.
Methane emissions are the second largest source of
greenhouse gas emissions with 9 percent of output in 2012, and
they are expected to rise without further curbs.
The EPA had said previously it would announce its
administration-wide methane strategy by late 2014.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Eric Beech)