* EU to set tougher 2030 climate change targets
* Poorer nations to get financial help
* Also sets single energy market goal
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Oct 7 EU leaders are poised this month
to agree three new, tougher climate and energy goals for 2030
and poorer nations will get help to shoulder the cost, according
to a draft document prepared for summit talks, seen by Reuters.
The document, dated Oct. 7, showed the European Union is
considering a 40 percent cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030
compared with 1990 levels. It is also seeking a 30 percent
increase in energy savings compared with projected consumption
and a goal to get 27 percent of energy used from renewable
sources.
"The European Council will agree on the 2030 climate and
energy policy framework," the document prepared for a meeting of
EU heads of government on Oct. 23-24 in Brussels said.
The three targets are ones outlined by the European
Commission, the EU executive, in January this year.
But the steel sector, for instance, has argued the targets
could put hundreds of thousands of jobs at risk and nations such
as Poland, which relies on carbon-intensive coal, have said they
could undermine fragile economic recovery.
EU sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, still expect
that the EU leaders will reach political agreement on the three
goals, paving the way for formal legislation.
The draft document showed more cash would be available to
help poorer member states meet the 2030 goals.
There is a high level of consensus around the 40 percent
greenhouse gas goal, the sources say. It would be binding on all
28 member states and would be the EU contribution to
international efforts to agree a new U.N. deal on tackling
climate change in Paris next year.
But there is disagreement on how strong the other targets
should be. The document says the EU target on renewable energy
should be for the EU as a whole and the same applies to the
energy efficiency goal as some nations quibble over upfront
costs in insulation and other technology.
BINDING OR NOT?
The 2020 goals that the new targets will replace include
binding targets on a 20 percent emissions cut and a 20 percent
share of renewable energy, and a non-binding 20 percent energy
savings goal, which initially was not respected, but has been
enforced after follow-up legislation.
While environmental campaigners say only targets binding on
individual nations can be enforced, some member states are
nervous the "governance system" to help ensure the EU meets all
targets, mentioned in the document, could increase the powers of
the European Commission.
The Commission has been clear in its ambition to strengthen
the single energy market as a means to reducing dependence on
oil and gas from the EU's biggest supplier Russia.
The draft document also calls for improved connections
across Europe to complete the single European energy market and
maximise available supplies.
It sets a target that cross-border links should equate to 15
percent of a nation's power generation capacity by 2030.
Maximum efforts must be focused on getting rid of energy
islands, such as Portugal and Spain, whose spare energy
generation goes to waste because of inadequate connections into
France and then on to other parts of Europe.
(Editing by Keith Weir)