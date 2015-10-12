RABAT Oct 12 National pledges to cut greenhouse
gas emissions, even if fully implemented, would cap global
warming at 3 degrees Celsius rather than the 2 degrees targeted
to avoid dangerous consequences, the European Commission said on
Monday.
European Climate and Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete
said 149 countries had submitted pledges known in U.N. language
as INDCs, or Intended Nationally Determined Contributions, ahead
of pivotal climate change talks in Paris in December.
"According to our in-house studies, we will be at around 3
degrees (above levels before the Industrial Revolution) at the
end of the century with these INDCs implemented," he said.
"...If we do not do something, if we do business as usual, the
increase of temperatures will be between 3.8 and 4.7 degrees."
The 149 states that have submitted promises is up from 62 to
have done so a few months ago and they cover 90 percent of
global emissions, Canete told reporters on the sidelines of a
pre-Paris preparatory meeting in the Moroccan capital Rabat.
"It is a substantial number. Many of them are coming along
before Paris," he said. The final goal is 200 governments
committing to the halving of world emissions by 2050.
Critics of the Paris process warn that a deal us being built
on sometimes vague promises from member states and wind up as a
toothless addition to the stack of over 500 global and regional
environmental treaties, even as the rise in global temperatures
mounts inexorably past the U.N. ceiling of 2 degrees Celsius
(3.6 Fahrenheit), with the prospect of ever more floods,
droughts and heatwaves.
The Rabat meeting was meant to assess all the pledges ahead
of the Paris gathering aimed at hammering out a global accord.
Wary of the shadow cast by the 2009 Copenhagen summit, the
last failed attempt to reach a global climate deal, EU officials
and the U.N. stress Paris is expected to be a step forward
rather than the decisive breakthrough. Further talks are
foreseen in 2016 in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh.
Canete said participants in the Rabat meeting were examining
which elements should be introduced at Paris to help make a
final global warming agreement work.
"European countries are fighting for a long-term goal ...but
we need an intermediate target (for the long-term goal) by 2050
to act as a benchmark to see how are performing," he said.
(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Mark Heinrich)