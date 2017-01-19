LONDON, Jan 19 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - If global
temperatures continue to rise, the United States faces big drops
in harvests of major food crops by 2100, which may push up
global food prices, the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact
Research said on Thursday.
By 2100, if global emissions rise at "business as usual"
levels, the world will see twice as many days with temperatures
above 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) as it does now,
an international team of scientists wrote in the journal Nature
Communications.
Because crop yields start to drop when temperatures rise
above 30 degrees Celsius, that suggests U.S. wheat yields would
fall by 20 percent, maize by 50 percent and soybeans by 40
percent by the turn of the century, the scientists found through
computer modelling.
"If the U.S. has a problem with its yields then world market
prices may rise, because the U.S. is such a huge exporter,"
co-author of the study Bernhard Schauberger told the Thomson
Reuters Foundation.
The same crops in other parts of the world are likely to be
similarly affected, he said.
Irrigation may help protect yields, softening the water
stress that causes plants to grow more roots and cut back on
producing grain above ground.
Plants also close openings in the leaves to prevent water
loss, which reduces their intake of carbon dioxide - an
essential building material for the crops. More irrigation could
help prevent that happening, the scientists said.
"Irrigation therefore could be an important means of
adaptation to dampen the most severe effects of warming," said
co-author Joshua Elliott from the University of Chicago.
"However, this is of course limited by the lack of water
resources in some regions," he added.
Ultimately, the best way to protect crop yields is to curb
greenhouse gas emissions as agreed under the Paris Agreement on
climate change and hold global warming to "well below" 2 degrees
Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times, the
scientists said.
The agreement, which came into force in November, seeks to
phase out most greenhouse gas emissions by the second half of
the century.
