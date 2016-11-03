BARCELONA, Nov 3 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - More
companies have promised to cut back deforestation in their
supply chains for agricultural commodities since the Paris
climate change deal last December, but progress in implementing
those pledges is mixed, research groups said on Thursday.
Under the New York Declaration on Forests, launched in
September 2014, some 190 governments, companies, indigenous
peoples' organisations, green groups and think tanks are aiming
to help the private sector eliminate deforestation from the
production of agricultural commodities by 2020.
The first report to track such corporate sustainability
promises said 108 companies had announced 212 new commitments
since December 2015, boosting the total to 415 businesses.
Levels vary between commodities: of around 630 companies
assessed, 59 percent of those that source or produce palm oil
had made commitments, and 53 percent in the wood and paper
industry. But for soy, it was only 21 percent, and for cattle
products as low as 12 percent.
Those big four globally-traded commodities are responsible
for 40 percent of deforestation.
Marco Albani, director of the Tropical Forest Alliance 2020,
wrote in the report that with just four years left to the end of
2020, "there is still a lot to be done".
"More companies need to commit, and many more need to move
much faster to operationalise those commitments," he said.
Less than half the assessed companies have time-bound action
plans, robust monitoring systems remain rare, and only 45
percent of firms are reporting on compliance with deforestation
policies, the report added.
Most of the companies with forest commitments are
manufacturers and retailers, of which nearly 90 percent are
headquartered in Europe, North America or Australia - where they
are more likely to feel the heat from green consumers.
Producers, processors and traders of commodities, as well
companies based in developing countries, have been slower to
act, the report noted.
The exceptions are palm oil producers in Southeast Asia and
meat-processing companies headquartered in Brazil, it added.
Charlotte Streck, director of Climate Focus, a think tank
that led the report, said a large, unknown number of traders and
small and medium-sized producers "are all very happy to deforest
and then supply to China" and other emerging markets.
"This is the part that cannot be captured by the supply
chain commitments of the big companies - this needs to be coming
from governments," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Governments should enforce laws and regulations, and crack
down on the corruption that helps fuel deforestation, she added.
Companies interviewed for the report said poor land-use
planning, weak law enforcement and inadequate monitoring and
accountability systems in forest countries where they operate
make it hard for them to achieve their goals.
BIGGEST THREAT: BEEF
Streck said the biggest threat to forests among agricultural
commodities probably comes from beef, because the area logged
for cattle ranching is nine times larger than to grow oil palm,
yet has received far less attention.
At the same time, demand for beef is rising in emerging
economies, particularly in Asia. "We don't have an industry
standard," she said, adding that cattle change hands multiple
times, making it hard to trace forest loss to specific animals.
In a second report looking at progress across all 10 goals
set by the New York Declaration on Forests, 12 international
research groups said no new data had been released since 2015 on
rates of global forest loss, when its first report was issued.
The declaration set a goal to at least halve the rate of
loss of natural forests globally by 2020, and strive to end it
by 2030.
The annual net loss of natural forest area appears to be
falling, thanks to significantly more regeneration, restoration
and reforestation. But excluding those new trees, the yearly
rate of tropical forest clearance has risen compared with the
first decade of this century, the report said.
"What we really want is to stop (gross) natural forest loss
because of biodiversity and other important reasons," Streck
said. Efforts to date are "not enough".
