TORONTO, Nov 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Tropical
deforestation, a significant driver of climate change, could be
cut in half by 2020 if countries follow Brazil's example in
protecting the rainforest with better law enforcement and more
transparency, a study released on Monday said.
Brazil cut more than a billion tons of annual carbon
emissions by reducing the rate of deforestation in the Amazon by
nearly 80 percent since 2003, said the study, based on an
analysis of new satellite images of the world's forests.
Tropical forests play a crucial role in sucking carbon
dioxide out of the atmosphere and scientists say that conserving
them is key for combating climate change.
A reduced rate of deforestation in Brazil, however, has been
largely offset by increased logging in the Democratic Republic
of Congo, Peru and other tropical countries where governments
haven't taken the problem as seriously, said the study published
in the journal "Global Change Biology".
"Forests are cut down because someone profits from selling
the wood, or the cattle or crops that are grown on the
deforested land, or from speculating in poorly regulated land
markets," Daniel Zarin, the study's lead author said in a
statement.
"Market failures and governance failures are part of the
problem."
In 2003 deforestation in Brazil was responsible for emitting
1.76 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide, a similar amount to Russia's
2013 emissions from fossil fuels and cement production, the
study said.
Brazil's deforestation emissions fell to 0.428 gigatonnes in
2012 as a result of public policy changes, better law
enforcement and action by the private sector, researchers said.
However, the destruction of Brazil's Amazon forest, the
world's largest intact rainforest, increased by 16 percent in
the year to July 2015, bucking the longer-term downward trend.
Despite big reductions in the rate of deforestation over the
last decade, Brazil managed to increase agricultural output,
showing that economic growth and combating climate change aren't
mutually exclusive, researchers said.
The study comes at the beginning of U.N. climate change
negotiations in Paris where governments are hoping to reach a
new deal to tackle global warming.
Fifteen tropical countries have pledged to cut carbon
emissions from deforestation in half by 2020, although some
countries who signed the New York Declaration on Forests last
year have actually increased their forest emissions.
If that agreement is kept, 1.135 billion tons of carbon
dioxide would be kept out of the atmosphere, contributing
significantly to efforts to limit the global temperature rise to
less than two degrees Celsius, the study said.
(Reporting By Chris Arsenault, Editing by Ros Russell
add:; Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, women's rights, trafficking, corruption and climate
change. Visit www.trust.org)