Following are details of national pledges totalling $9.3 billion to the U.N.'s Green Climate Fund (GCF), meant to help developing nations cope with global warming, following a donors' meeting in Berlin on Thursday.

The United Nations has set an informal target of raising $10 billion for the fund this year, in an initial capitalisation lasting four years.

The GCF is meant to help developing nations curb their greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to a changing climate. The fund is part of a broader U.N. deal, due to be agreed in Paris in late 2015, to limit rising temperatures.

The GCF gave a total of $9.3 billion but did not give a full breakdown, and assumptions about long-term exchange rates affect the numbers.

Germany, for instance, has said its pledge is "750 million euros, or about $1 billion" but at current exchange rates 750 million euros is $940 million.

Following is an overview of known pledges to the GCF:

Country Pledges (millions of

dollars)

United States 3000

Japan 1500

Britain 1100

Germany 1000

France 1000

Sweden 540

Italy 310

Norway 130

The Netherlands 125

South Korea 100

Finland 100

Switzerland 100

Denmark 70

Spain 16

Mexico 10

Luxembourg 6.3

Czech Republic 5.5

New Zealand 3.0

Panama 1.0

Monaco 0.3

Indonesia 0.25

Mongolia 0.05

TOTAL 9117

TOTAL GIVEN BY GCF 9300

(Sources: Official GCF website, news.gcfund.org/pledges/, Oxfam, national pledges)

