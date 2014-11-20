BERLIN Nov 20 A group of nations pledged on
Thursday a total of $9.3 billion to a United Nations fund
designed to help developing nations tackle climate change,
coming close to a $10 billion target and giving impetus to talks
on a climate deal in France next year.
The U.N. Green Climate Fund (GCF) is a major part of a plan
agreed in 2009 under which rich countries pledged to mobilise
$100 billion a year from both public and private sources from
2020 to developing countries to tackle carbon emissions.
Developing nations have said the fund is a vital for any
deal in Paris in late 2015 to limit rising temperatures. The
U.N. target of $10 billion for the Fund is below a goal of $15
billion mentioned by developing nations earlier this year.
