OSLO May 26 Some of the world's biggest
investment funds urged the Group of Seven industrialised nations
on Tuesday to commit to a long-term goal to cut world greenhouse
gas emissions as part of a U.N. climate deal due to be agreed in
December.
Cuts in emissions would give investors more certainty,
promote research and development and new technologies, and help
create jobs, fund chiefs said.
"We believe climate change is one of the biggest systemic
risks we face," the fund managers, who oversee more than $12
trillion in assets, said in an open letter to G7 finance
ministers. The letter was signed by 120 CEOs of investment
funds, including Henderson Global Investors, Schroders and
pension plans for French civil servants and Ontario teachers.
"The benefits of addressing climate change outweigh the
costs," they said.
The letter was sent ahead of a meeting of G7 finance
ministers in Dresden, Germany, on Wednesday. Last week top
European companies also urged governments to set a goal for
slashing greenhouse emissions, saying that going green can bring
profits rather than costs.
Senior officials from nearly 200 nations will attend a
United Nations' conference in Paris from Nov. 30-Dec. 11 to try
to nail down an agreement on cutting greenhouse gas emissions,
after talks collapsed at the last minute at the last global
climate change conference in Copenhagen in 2009.
The fund managers did not specify an exact goal but said the
cuts should ensure that average global temperatures rise by less
than two degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) above
pre-industrialised levels in the 19th century, a U.N. target
adopted in 2010.
"We believe that a long-term emissions reduction goal,
carbon pricing, and strong national-level plans are critical to
send clear market signals," Anne Stausboll, CEO of the
California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS), said
in a statement.
"The world needs $53 trillion of energy investment by 2035
to avoid dangerous climate change," said Philippe Desfosses,
head of ERAFP, the pension fund for French civil servants. "A
low-carbon future is an imperative."
Studies by the U.N. panel of climate scientists suggest that
world emissions will have to fall to net zero by 2100 to avert
the worst of rising temperatures, such as more floods, droughts
and rising sea levels.
Net zero means that any lingering emissions of greenhouse
gases would be offset, for instance by planting trees that soak
up carbon dioxide from the air as they grow or by
yet-to-be-developed technologies to extract emissions from the
atmosphere.
(Reporting By Alister Doyle; Editing by Susan Fenton)