BARCELONA, June 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Urgent
plans to help the world's poorest people become more resilient
to extreme weather and rising seas are on hold because of a lack
of cash in a U.N. climate fund set up for least developed
countries, amid fierce competition for limited aid.
Projects awaiting support include helping government
officials in Bangladesh and Rwanda work out how to adapt to the
growing impacts of climate change, and keeping health facilities
safe from storms and tidal surges in Pacific Island nations.
Other schemes would provide climate risk insurance to small
farmers in Burkina Faso, and set up systems to warn Afghans of
flash floods and landslides.
The Least Developed Countries Fund (LDCF), which backs
initiatives to adjust to climate shifts in around 50 poor
nations, now has 29 projects that have been cleared but are in
need of $215 million to put them into practice.
Government officials and climate experts say no donors
offered new money for the fund at an early June council meeting
of the Global Environment Facility, which administers the fund.
"We have started implementing very important adaptation
programmes and projects ... and we don't want to lose that
momentum," Pa Ousman Jarju, Gambia's environment minister, told
reporters at U.N. climate talks in Bonn last week.
The LDCF was established in 2001 under the U.N. climate
convention to meet the special needs of the poorest countries in
preparing and implementing national adaptation programmes.
As of April 2015, the fund had provided nearly $906 million
to 49 countries for 161 projects. But its resources have run
out.
The LDCF's empty coffers illustrate a wider imbalance in
international climate finance.
In the past few years, around four-fifths of the money
flowing from governments and development banks has gone to
efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions - including through
the use of renewable energy - leaving many adaptation projects
starved of cash.
Of the $28 billion in climate finance committed in 2014 by
six large multilateral development banks, 82 percent was
dedicated to emissions mitigation projects, and just 18 percent
to adaptation projects, the World Bank said this week.
"As the major channel of funding for adaptation, we are
concerned to increase investment in resilience where support is
urgently needed now (for) those who are most vulnerable," Rachel
Kyte, the World Bank's special envoy for climate change, said in
a statement.
NEW FUND GOBBLES MONEY
When asked about contributing to the LDCF, rich governments
point to the proliferation of international climate funds and
the need to support the fledgling Green Climate Fund (GCF), also
set up under U.N. climate talks, Saleemul Huq, director of the
Dhaka-based International Centre for Climate Change, told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation.
The GCF has garnered pledges of just over $10 billion and
aims to approve its first set of projects before the U.N.
climate conference in Paris late this year. That gathering is
tasked with agreeing a new deal to tackle global warming.
Many development experts are hoping the GCF will be able to
push more funding to adaptation. Its stated aim is to allocate
half its resources for adaptation "over time".
In addition, half its adaptation funding is supposed to go
to countries that are most vulnerable to climate impacts.
Meanwhile, existing funds to help those countries, including
African nations and small island developing states, continue to
struggle for donor support.
UNPREDICTABLE INCOME
The Adaptation Fund - another product of U.N. talks created
to help vulnerable communities in developing nations adapt to
the negative effects of climate change - is seeking an
additional $95 million by the end of the year to reach its
fundraising goal of $160 million for 2014 and 2015.
The fund was meant to receive steady income from a levy on
carbon trading under the U.N. Clean Development Mechanism.
But after the price of the carbon credits issued by
emissions-cutting projects sank to near zero amid oversupply and
uncertainty over demand, that revenue stream dried to a trickle,
and the fund has had to go cap in hand to donors.
"The fund at the moment cannot plan, cannot programme its
resources because of the lack of predictability and
sustainability (of its income), so this is something (countries)
worry about," Marcia Levaggi, manager of the fund's secretariat,
told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
The board of the Adaptation Fund is exploring how it might
collaborate with the Green Climate Fund in future, Levaggi said.
The Adaptation Fund blazed a trail in having equitable
representation of rich and poor nations on its board, and
enabling developing states to access its resources directly
rather than through international institutions, advances that
could be lost if the fund were forced to close, she added.
(Reporting by Megan Rowling,; editing by Laurie Goering and
Alex Whiting; Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, women's rights, trafficking, corruption and climate
change. Visit www.trust.org)