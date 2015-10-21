* Japan lags in Group of Seven, E3G think-tank says
* Shift from coal part of G7 goal of decarbonising economy
By Alister Doyle
BONN, Germany, Oct 21 The United States is
leading a shift away from using coal among leading
industrialised democracies, with Japan the main laggard in
policies that will help to combat climate change, according to a
study on Wednesday.
Behind the United States in the Group of Seven (G7) came
France, Britain, Canada, Italy, Germany and Japan, the
London-based E3G environmental think-tank said in a report
issued during U.N. negotiations on a deal to slow global
warming.
G7 nations agreed at a summit in Germany in June to aim for
a decarbonisation of the world economy this century to slow
climate change. The study said it was the first to assess G7
performance on coal, the most polluting fossil fuel.
"The United States has the largest challenge given the scale
of its existing coal use, but is making the most positive
progress of all the G7 nations," the report said.
"Japan is isolated as the worst performer," Chris Lillecott
of E3G told a news conference during negotiations between almost
200 nations in Bonn, Germany, on a U.N. climate agreement due at
a summit in Paris in December.
It rated the G7 nations according to assessments about
whether new coal-fired plants were likely to be built, how many
existing coal plants were being retired, and how far each nation
was involved in promoting coal-fired plants abroad.
U.S. installed coal capacity was more than double that of
all other G7 members combined, at 288 Gigawatts.
But coal's share of U.S. electricity generation had fallen
to below 40 percent since 2009, it said, helped by a rise in the
use of shale gas. Many planned coal-fired plants had been
cancelled.
Jake Schmidt, of the U.S.-based Natural Resources Defense
Council, said in a comment on the report that it was unusual for
the United States to lead an international environmental
ranking, but that big policy shifts were under way.
"Just a few years ago we were looking at a vast number of
new coal-fired plants," he said.
The study said several of the G7 nations had implemented
policies that would bar new coal-fired plants unless they
capture and store their emissions of carbon dioxide, the main
greenhouse gas blamed for stoking global warming.
"Only Japan persists in wanting to build new coal plants,
leaving itself isolated among its G7 peers," the study said.
Japan has shifted towards coal following the Fukushima nuclear
disaster in 2011.
