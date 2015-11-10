* G20 action inadequate to slow warming, new group says
* Renewable energies gain strongly in most G20 members
By Alister Doyle
OSLO, Nov 10 Greenhouse gas emissions per capita
are falling in 11 of the Group of 20 major economies, a turning
point for tackling climate change, a study showed on Tuesday.
The report, by a new organisation of scientists and other
experts called Climate Transparency, also said 15 of the G20
members has seen strong growth in renewable energy in recent
years.
"Climate action by the G20 has reached a turning point, with
per capita emissions falling in 11 members, and renewable energy
growing strongly," the group said in a statement. The G20
accounts for about three-quarters of world greenhouse gases.
It said G20 members "must all urgently decarbonise their
economies" to meet a U.N. goal to limit average temperature
rises to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial
levels to limit heat waves, floods and rising seas.
Leaders of the G20, led by the United States and China, will
meet in Turkey on Nov. 15-16. And France will host talks among
almost 200 nations from Nov. 30-Dec. 11 to agree a plan to limit
climate change beyond 2030.
The report said the trend in per capita carbon emissions
over the five years to 2012 was down in Australia, the United
States, Canada, Japan, Germany, Britain, the European Union,
South Africa, Italy, France and Mexico.
Per capita emissions were still rising in the most populous
G20 nations, China and India. They were also up in Saudi Arabia,
South Korea, Russia, Argentina, Turkey, Brazil and Indonesia.
Still, that marked a shift in long-term trends. Over the
past quarter century, G20 carbon dioxide emissions had risen by
almost 50 percent while per capita emissions had gained by about
18 percent, reflecting population growth, it said.
Alvaro Umana, a former Costa Rican environment minister and
co-chair of Climate Transparency, said greater G20 cooperation
on climate change was a "diplomatic landmark" after years of
divisions between developing and developed nations on the issue.
"But G20 countries need to do more," he told Reuters.
Overall G20 greenhouse gas emissions averaged 11 tonnes per
person per year, against what the report said was a goal of one
to three tonnes by 2050 to get warming under control.
Promised actions "are still far way from what's necessary
for the 2C goal," said Niklas Höhne, of NewClimate Institute,
one of the groups behind the initiative.
(Reporting By Alister Doyle, editing by Larry King)