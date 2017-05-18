LONDON, May 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A proposal to
turn back climate change by planting vast swathes of land with
fast-growing trees and plants that can be burned for
electricity, with the carbon they release captured and stored,
is not “realistic and feasible”, scientists said Thursday.
The idea, included in many economic and science models on
how the world might try to reverse runaway climate change,
cannot serve as an emergency back-up if the world fails to
rapidly switch from fossil fuels to renewable energy and then
regrets the consequences, said scientists at the Potsdam
Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany.
“The danger is it’s being sold as a realistic and feasible
option. But in reality one should think about the
decarbonisation problem without thinking of this as a real
option,” said Wolfgang Lucht, one of the authors of a report
published Thursday in the journal Earth’s Future.
Planting wasteland – but also large tracts of farmland or
natural forests – with plants to produce electricity has been
regarded as a “comparatively safe, affordable and effective” way
to suck excess carbon out of the atmosphere and reduce runaway
climate impacts, researchers said.
Trees and other plants remove carbon dioxide from the
atmosphere as they grow. If they are cut and burned, that carbon
is then re-released into the atmosphere. But if those emissions
are instead captured and stored, the process can reduce the
overall levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.
Efforts to remove emissions from the atmosphere look
increasingly likely to be needed as the world moves too slowly
to end the use of fossil fuels and ramp up renewable energy –
something that many scientists now say must happen within the
next 20 years to stop global warming from spiraling out of
control.
The plantation technology is expected to play a key role in
an upcoming Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report,
due out in 2018, on how the world might hold temperature
increases to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, an
ambition laid out in the Paris Agreement on climate change.
“Climate physicists talk about (the technology), and
macroeconomists. Both seem to think that because it’s about
green stuff it’s somehow ecologically sound. But it’s not,”
Lucht said in a telephone interview with the Thomson Reuters
Foundation.
“One should not save the climate and ruin (the planet) in
the process,” he said.
DISAPPEARING FARMS AND FORESTS
If carbon emissions are only moderately cut around the
world, in line with the pledges countries made as part of the
Paris Agreement, using the plantation technology starting in
2050 to try to hold temperature increases to 2 degrees Celsius
would require cutting and replanting a third of the world’s
natural forests or 25 percent of the world’s agricultural land,
the report said.
That is likely to put global food security at risk,
particularly with the world’s population set to grow by 2
billion people by 2050, the report said.
It could also threaten natural forests and biodiversity,
increase competition for fertilisers and water – growing plants
for fuel would require large-scale irrigation – and create
worsening conflict over land, Lucht said.
Some experts also fear that relying too heavily on
technological measures to try to pull back emissions if they
trigger runaway climate impacts – such as large-scale sea level
rise - could both reduce the pressure to end use of fossil fuels
now and likely prove ineffective later.
“If we continue burning coal and oil the way we do today and
regret our inaction later, the amounts of greenhouse gas we
would need to take out of the atmosphere in order to stabilise
the climate would be too huge to manage,” Lena Boysen, the
report’s lead author, said in a statement.
The report said much smaller-scale use of carbon-absorbing
plantations might make sense in some parts of the world - but
only if efforts to slash the use of coal, oil and other fossil
fuels are swiftly accelerated now.
"There is no alternative for successful mitigation (of
emissions),” the report noted.
Hans Joachim Schellnhuber, director of the Potsdam
Institute, said a big range of carbon dioxide removal
technologies eventually may become necessary but "rapidly ending
fossil fuel use" must be the world's focus.
“In the climate drama that is currently unfolding ... carbon
dioxide removal is not the hero who finally saves the day after
everything else has failed,” he said.
(Reporting by Laurie Goering @lauriegoering; editing by Alex
Whiting:; Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, climate change, resilience, women's rights, trafficking
and property rights. Visit news.trust.org/climate)