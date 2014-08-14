* Greenhouse gases spur 69 pct of glacier thaw from
1991-2010
* Overtake natural variations as dominant cause of retreat
By Alister Doyle, Environment Correspondent
OSLO, Aug 14 Man-made greenhouse gas emissions
have become the dominant cause of melting in glaciers from the
Alps to the Andes that is raising world sea levels, a study said
on Thursday.
Human emissions accounted for an estimated 69 percent of
loss of ice from glaciers from 1991-2010, overtaking natural
climate variations that had been the main driver of a retreat
since the mid-19th century, researchers wrote in the journal
Science.
Until now, scientists have struggled to quantify the impact
of human behaviour on glaciers because the frozen rivers of ice
take decades, perhaps centuries, to respond to rising
temperatures and shifts in snow and rainfall.
The study published on Thursday used historical observations
of glaciers around the world, except in Antarctica, twinned with
computer models to simulate all factors that could explain the
retreat. It found that natural variations were not enough on
their own, meaning man-made greenhouse gases played an
increasing role.
"This is more evidence of human influence on the climate,"
Ben Marzeion, of the University of Innsbruck in Austria and lead
author of the study, told Reuters.
The scientists estimated that human influences accounted for
only about 25 percent of glaciers' total retreat since 1850 -
meaning that natural swings in the climate, such as changes in
the sun's output, have long been dominant.
LITTLE ICE AGE
Many glaciers grew during a period known as the Little Ice
Age from 1350 to 1850, perhaps caused by a natural decline in
the sun's output or sun-dimming volcanic eruptions.
Michael Zemp, head of the World Glacier Monitoring Service
at the University of Zurich, said snowfall declined after around
1850. Rising temperatures from about the 1890s, when wider
burning of coal meant more greenhouse gases, hastened the thaw.
"The big majority of glaciers have been retreating over the
past century," he told Reuters. "We even have an accelerated
retreat in recent decades." Glaciers have also varied widely -
many Alpine glaciers advanced in the 1970s and 1980s.
Thursday's study estimated that water from melting glaciers
has contributed a total of 13.3 cms (5 inches) from 1851-2010 to
rising sea levels. Without human influences the rise would still
have been 9.9 cms (4 inches).
Zemp said that greenhouse gases already in the atmosphere
meant that glacier retreat and related sea level rise would
continue for decades, even if emissions were to stop now.
Melting glaciers, especially in the Himalayas, also supply
water vital to millions of people. A Chinese newspaper said that
Tibet was warmer over the past 50 years than at any time in the
past 2,000.
Pinning down a human influence on temperatures has been
easier. A U.N. scientific panel said last year that it was at
least 95 percent probable that mankind was the main cause of
higher surface temperatures since 1950.
(Reporting by Alister Doyle; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)