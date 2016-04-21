By Nina Chestney
| LONDON, April 21
LONDON, April 21 The amount of bonds issued to
finance low-carbon projects could reach $70 billion this year,
Moody's Investor Service said on Thursday, sharply raising its
previous estimate after a flurry of issues in the first quarter.
China overtook the United States to become the biggest
issuer of green bonds by country in the first quarter, raising a
total of $7.9 billion, nearly half the world total, according to
Moody's.
The proceeds from so-called green bonds help finance
projects such as renewable energy, the energy-efficiency sector,
green transport and wastewater treatment.
In February, Moody's said the issuance of green bonds could
exceed $50 billion this year, up from $42.4 billion in 2015.
However, the volume issued in the first quarter of 2016
reached $16.9 billion, nearly three times the amount issued in
the first quarter of last year, mainly driven by green bond
issuance by Chinese financial institutions.
"Total green bond issuance now looks likely to exceed our
initial projection of $50 billion in 2016 and could potentially
reach $70 billion ... assuming volume is sustained throughout
the rest of 2016," said Henry Shilling, a senior vice president
at Moody's.
China is encouraging financial institutions and firms to
issue green bonds as part of measures to widen financing
channels for environmentally friendly projects
Last year, Beijing published rules on issuing green bonds in
an effort to develop a market in China.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)