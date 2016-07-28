LONDON, July 28 The amount of bonds issued to
finance low-carbon projects could reach $75 billion this year,
Moody's Investor Service said, increasing its previous estimate
after record issuance in the second quarter.
Moody's said in April the issuance of green bonds, which are
used to help finance projects such as renewable energy and
low-carbon transport, could reach $70 billion this year.
"With strong issuance already observable in the first two
weeks or so of July, on the heels of the Bank of China's
blockbuster $3 billion green bond..., the global green bond
market is poised to reach $75 billion in total volume for the
year and set a new record for the fifth consecutive year," the
report said.
Global green bond issuance reached $20.3 billion in the
second quarter, up from $16.9 billion in the first quarter, it
added.
The United States regained its position as the biggest
issuer of green bonds by country in the second quarter from
China, with 22.8 percent, driven by multiple issuances by the
U.S. municipal sector.
Despite Bank of China's sale of a $3 billion multi-currency
green bond in the first week of July for renewable energy
projects, pollution prevention, clean transportation and water
management, China's issuance fell to 5 percent of total volume
in the second quarter, down from nearly 50 percent in the first
quarter, the report said.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)