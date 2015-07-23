NEW DELHI, July 23 Indian scientist Rajendra
Pachauri, who quit a U.N. climate panel earlier this year over a
sexual harassment complaint, was removed on Thursday from the
Delhi-based think tank he headed for more than 30 years.
The 74-year-old will be replaced at The Energy and Resources
Institute (TERI) by Ajay Mathur, who heads the government's
Bureau of Energy Efficiency, TERI said in a statement after a
meeting of its governing council.
Pachauri's 13-year tenure as head of the Intergovernmental
Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), during which it shared the Nobel
Peace Prize, was cut short in February when he stood down over
complaints by a young female co-worker at TERI.
Instead of resigning from the non-profit group, Pachauri
took a leave of absence while police investigated the case. He
recently won a court order allowing him to return to the
organisation, according to local reports, bringing the simmering
controversy to a head.
In its statement, TERI said that Mathur had been selected
for the post after an extensive search initiated last September.
It added that TERI's governing council would not continue an
internal investigation into the alleged sexual harassment by
Pachauri, respecting a court order to halt the probe.
Pachauri, who did not answer a call to his mobile phone, was
long a forceful advocate of climate science and a target for
sceptics who doubt that global warming is man made.
The IPCC's findings form the basis for action by almost 200
governments that are seeking to agree a deal to limit climate
change at a summit to be held in Paris at the end of this year.
(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Hugh Lawson)