NEW DELHI Feb 5 A global deal to curb carbon
emissions must recognise each country's right to develop,
France's foreign minister said in New Delhi on Thursday, as the
host of this year's U.N. climate change talks seeks to win
India's backing for a global deal.
Laurent Fabius said that efforts to reach an agreement,
which is due at the United Nations summit in Paris in December,
would fail if any country believed it would hurt their economic
prospects.
India, the world's third-largest emitter of greenhouse
gases, often acts as the voice of the developing world in
climate change talks, and winning its support is seen as crucial
if countries are to reach a deal.
"An agreement that would leave some countries to consider
their growth hampered by its provisions will not be accepted,"
Fabius told an audience at an annual sustainable development
summit.
Fabius, who was due to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra
Modi later on Thursday, said he understood "the constraints of
India" as it seeks to grow its economy.
Governments across the world are expected to submit national
plans to rein in greenhouse gas emissions by an informal
deadline of March 31 to form the basis of the global agreement
due at the Paris summit.
India has long resisted pressure to commit to any emissions
targets, on the grounds that it could hamper its economy and
that rich countries should shoulder most of the burden of
lowering emissions.
Instead, India has committed to a huge expansion in
renewable energy and improving the energy efficiency of its
rapidly growing economy, while at the same time increasing its
burning of coal to meet the bulk of its growing energy needs.
India will build an ambitious 100,000 MW of solar power
capacity - 33 times its current level - by 2020, two years ahead
of a target date announced last year, Prakash Javadekar, India's
environment minister, told the same event in Delhi.
Fabius also argued that the public and private sector should
commit more money to a green climate fund, a U.N. initiative
that aims to help poor nations cope with global warming, if the
world is to cut emissions successfully.
"No significant reduction of greenhouse gas emission can be
achieved without critical access to sustainable development," he
said.
"The initial capitalisation of the green climate fund has
mounted to over $10 billion ... but beyond that we need
increased financing from both public and private sources to
reach $100 billion a year starting from 2020."
