BANGKOK, March 3 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Large-scale
deforestation could cause monsoon rains to shift south, cutting
rainfall in India by nearly a fifth, scientists say.
Deforestation has long been known to cause temperature
increases in local areas, but new research published on Tuesday
shows a potentially wider impact on monsoon rains.
While releasing carbon dioxide into the atmosphere,
deforestation also causes changes in how much light reflects off
the earth's surface and the amount of moisture in the atmosphere
from plants transpiring.
Researchers from the Indian Institute of Science in
Bangalore used a model simulating atmosphere circulation, as
well as photosynthesis, transpiration, warming of the ocean
surface and ice melt.
"We wanted to get a basic understanding of the effects of
large-scale deforestation at different locations on monsoon
rainfall," the authors said in a statement.
They performed three deforestation experiments, removing all
trees in tropical, temperate and high-latitude areas to look at
the impacts.
Deforestation in temperate and high latitudes caused changes
in atmospheric circulation resulting in a southward shift in the
monsoon rains.
This would translate to a significant fall in precipitation
in the northern hemisphere monsoon regions of East Asia, North
America, North Africa and South Asia, and moderate increases in
rainfall in the southern hemisphere monsoon regions of South
Africa, South America and Australia.
"Our study is showing that remote deforestation in mid- and
high-latitudes can have a much larger effect on tropical
rainfall than local tropical deforestation," the statement said.
The South Asian monsoon region would be affected the most,
with an 18 percent decline in precipitation over India, the
scientists wrote in the paper published in the Proceedings of
the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).
The authors said that evaluations of the climate benefits of
planting trees on bare or cultivated land or in deforested areas
must include remote impacts such as rainfall.
The study noted that land used for crops and pastures has
increased globally from 620 million hectares in the 1700s - or
about 7 percent of the global land surface - to 4,690 million
hectares in 2000, about a third of the world's land surface.
(Reporting by Alisa Tang, Editing by Ros Russell.)