* Plan to help U.N. accord on climate change in Paris
* Emissions would reach 2.88 billion tonnes without curbs
By Alister Doyle
OSLO, Sept 24 Indonesia promised on Thursday to
curb its rising greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, but a lack of
detail made it hard to judge the magnitude of Jakarta's plan or
how much it would help a U.N. push to combat climate change.
Indonesia, among the world's top 10 emitters of greenhouse
gases, called the plan a "fair share" for a developing nation.
"Indonesia is committed to reducing emissions by 29 percent
compared to a business as usual scenario by 2030," the
government said in a plan submitted to the United Nations on
Thursday that builds on a Sept. 2 draft.
It gave few details of the current rate of growth of
emissions in Southeast Asia's largest economy but said business
as usual would lead to emissions of about 2.88 billion tonnes by
2030, sharply up from the last official estimate of 1.80 billion
tonnes for 2005.
"It is disappointing that the Indonesian government did not
provide enough detail to allow for a more full and accurate
estimate of emissions its targets will avoid," said Nirarta
Samadhi, head of the Indonesia office of the World Resources
Institute (WRI) think-tank.
Still, he called the plan an encouraging step by Indonesia
to address a complex global problem.
Many other developing nations, which do not regularly
measure emissions, have also submitted plans similar to
Indonesia's to slow emissions relative to economic growth.
Rich nations, which have been measuring their annual
emissions since the 1990s and understand trends better, are
setting absolute cuts. The European Union has urged all to spell
out more details to make it easier to judge who is doing most,
and least.
Indonesia called the curbs a fair share for the country as
part of global action to be agreed at a Paris summit from Nov.
30-Dec. 11, meant to avert more heatwaves, floods, droughts and
rising sea levels linked to rising emissions.
It said the reduction from business as usual could be
increased to 41 percent by 2030 if Indonesia got sufficient new
technologies and finance from other nations.
WRI estimates that Indonesia is the fifth biggest greenhouse
gas emitter if forest losses are taken into account, behind
China, the United States, India and Russia. Trees soak up carbon
dioxide as they grow and releases it when they burn or rot.
Excluding land-use changes, Indonesia ranks eighth, it says.
(Reporting By Alister Doyle)