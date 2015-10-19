LONDON, Oct 19 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Set against
the might of climate change, can small measures like
solar-powered batteries or drip irrigation make a difference?
Innovations involving both are among 10 finalists in the
2015 Sustainia Award, an international competition for projects
with a potential to address the impact of climate change.
One aims to light up dark corners of Africa through solar
power systems paid for via mobile phones.
As an alternative to greenhouse gas-emitting kerosene and
diesel generators, the off-grid systems, made by Germany-based
Mobisol, are connected to a battery and aspiring entrepreneurs
can even pocket some money by selling the excess energy.
For farmers in Kenya struggling with low and unpredictable
rainfall and the high cost of fuel to power irrigation pumps,
U.S.-based SunCulture offers solar-powered drip irrigation
systems, which deliver water directly to the roots of the plans.
The company, which has already installed more than 250 such
systems, says they allow water savings of up to 80 percent and
yield gains of up to 300 percent.
"To date there has been too much talk and too little action
(about sustainability and climate change)," said Esben
Alslund-Lanthen, a researcher at Denmark-based sustainability
think-tank Sustainia which organised the awards.
"We need people to actually take action on these issues if
the world is to be a better place in the future. We hope to be
able to inspire other people to take up these ideas and bring
them to use in their own context."
Other innovations include 3D visualisations for cities
showing their solar energy potential, "plastic banks" offering
cash for plastic waste, a solar-powered hearing aid and
subscription-based leasing of children's organic clothing.
The award committee is chaired by the former governor of
California Arnold Schwarzenegger. Winners will be announced on
Dec. 6 during a U.N. conference in Paris in December which will
aim to create a new global deal to curb climate change.
