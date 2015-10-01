(Adds detail, background, trade body quote)
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON Oct 1 Lloyd's of London and other
insurers called for collective action to address climate change
on Thursday, after a report from the UK regulator this week
highlighted risks to their industry from global warming.
In an open letter to Bank of England Governor Mark Carney,
15 senior insurance executives said they welcomed the Prudential
Regulation Authority's (PRA) report, which said the insurance
industry could be hit by climate change in "diverse, complex and
uncertain" ways.
The UN's climate boss warned last month that national
promises to cut emissions so far would cap warming at an
unacceptably high level, heightening concerns in the insurance
industry about politicians' lack of resolve.
"The insurance leaders are also calling for the PRA's report
to lead to more urgent collective action to reduce the risks of
climate change impacting society, and ultimately the insurance
industry," the insurers said in a statement.
They included Lloyd's of London's Chief Executive
Inga Beale and RSA CEO Stephen Hester. In their letter
to Carney, they also said they wanted a regulatory environment
that "allows our industry to fulfill its full potential as
society's risk manager and to help maintain risk exposure within
insurable levels".
Carney said in a speech at Lloyd's on Tuesday that
increasing levels of physical risk from climate change could
present significant challenges to general
insurers.
At the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Paris in
December, countries will try to hammer out a deal to slow
manmade climate change by aiming to keep temperatures below a
ceiling of 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
"An increase in temperature of more than 2 degrees could
lead to a lack of affordable insurance," Carmen Bell, policy
advisor for personal insurance & general insurance at trade body
Insurance Europe, told Reuters.
The PRA report also stressed that the repricing of
carbon-heavy investments could hit insurers' investment returns,
a concern for insurers who have increasingly relied on
investment income in a competitive underwriting market.
The report also said there were likely to be increased
liability claims under policies such as directors and officers'
(D&O) insurance as a result of climate change-related damage.
