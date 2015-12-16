(Corrects reference to Sarasin in paragraph 8)
LONDON Dec 16 An alliance of around 100
investors is calling on mining companies Anglo American
Glencore and Rio Tinto to show that they are
working to lessen the impact of climate change on their
businesses.
The group of European fund managers and pension funds
including Aviva, Amundi and Schroders,
which together manage over $4 trillion in assets, will file
shareholder resolutions to the firms this month, investor
coalition "Aiming for A" said on Wednesday.
Shareholders will vote on the resolutions at company
meetings to be held in the first months of 2016. Miners are
already grappling with an industry crisis caused by plunging
commodity prices.
The resolutions include commitments to reducing operational
carbon emissions, maintaining a portfolio of assets resilient to
future energy scenarios, and supporting low-carbon energy
research and development, Aiming for A said.
"We want Anglo American, Glencore and Rio Tinto fully to
demonstrate awareness of the risks and opportunities that
climate change poses to their businesses," Helen Wildsmith,
founder of Aiming for A, said in a statement.
The global climate summit in Paris last weekend forged a
landmark agreement to transform the world's fossil fuel-driven
economy.
The Aiming for A coalition includes three Church of England
investment bodies, the UK local authority pension fund forum, UK
investment manager Sarasin & Partners and UK fund firm Hermes
Investment Management. It takes its name from the grading of
efforts to monitor carbon usage.
It is leading the filing of the resolutions by a broader
grouping of investors.
In addition to Aviva, Amundi and Schroders, the broader
group includes UK pension funds Railpen and the Universities
Superannuation Scheme, BNP Paribas Investment Partners and Dutch
investor APG Asset Management.
The resolutions are similar to those filed by Aiming for A
with BP and Shell, which the coalition said
secured the support of their boards and 98 percent of
shareholders, and now require both companies to disclose the
impact of climate change on their businesses.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Keith Weir)