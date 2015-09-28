LONDON, Sept 28 The United Nations should lead
the creation of a global standard for responsible investing to
help unlock $300 trillion in capital markets finance, British
insurer and asset manager Aviva said.
In a rare speech by a private sector organisation to the
United Nations General Assembly on Friday, details of which were
on Aviva's website on Monday, Chief Executive Mark Wilson said
the move was crucial to ensure sustainability goals were met.
Wilson called for a U.N. resolution on sustainable finance
to be agreed by 2017 which would "set out the U.N.'s own roadmap
for sustainable capital markets which to date does not exist".
The speech comes ahead of the United Nations Climate Change
Conference in Paris in December where countries will meet to
agree steps to deal with the impact of global warming.
In a report issued alongside Wilson's speech to the U.N.,
Aviva called for global benchmarks to be introduced that would
help investors assess corporate performance on a range of
environmental, social and governance-related issues.
While the U.N. already has a number of Global Goals for
Sustainable Development, from ending hunger to providing water
and sanitation to all, the power of global markets needed to be
unlocked to help meet them, the report said.
"There are vast amounts of information on how businesses
behave sustainably, but as this information does not adhere to
clear standards, it is difficult to compare," the report said.
"Therefore, in addition to promoting access to the data
itself, we believe that a series of transparent benchmarks
ranking corporate sustainability performance against a range of
Sustainable Development Goal issues are required."
The goals could cover issues such as climate change, human
rights and labour standards, possibly convened by the relevant
U.N. agency, with input from companies, civil society, investors
and independent rating providers on the methodology, it said.
The fund arm of HSBC, Britain's biggest bank, last
week agreed to measure and disclose the carbon footprint of its
funds on an annual basis after signing up to the Montreal Carbon
Pledge.
Aviva Investors, Aviva's fund arm, is already a signatory to
the Pledge, which is supported by the UN-backed Principles for
Responsible Investment.
