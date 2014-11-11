ABAQDERA, Kenya, Nov 11 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The
drought of 2011 that afflicted the Horn of Africa was the last
straw for Abdulahi Ali. The pastoralist from Abaqdera, a village
in Northern Kenya's Garissa County, lost almost his entire herd
of cattle.
"I had 50 cows and only three remained, and out of 30 goats
only six remained after the drought," he said.
Lukia Muhamud, Ali's wife and a mother of seven, said even
now droughts remain "more frequent nowadays. Most of our animals
have died while the ones that survive are too weak," she said.
Such pressures are what have driven the family to forsake
pastoralism for agriculture - a radical move in a community
where livestock confer social status.
Ali's family is one among 20 that, despite strong
disapproval from the rest of the community, have embraced
farming and registered the Tawakal farmers group in Garissa
County.
Yusuf Abdi, chairman of group, says the nomadic community
had little choice but to change its ways.
"Our animals have died in huge numbers. We had to find an
alternative," he said.
In 2011, more than 13 million people in parts of Ethiopia,
Northern Kenya, Djibouti and Somalia were affected by failed
rains, and many have been hit since by worsening climate
change-related dry spells.
The region's erratic weather underscores how many
pastoralists live on the edge of crisis, facing the loss of
livestock and ensuring hunger and malnutrition. Frequent
droughts and flooding have left the community dependent on food
relief.
SWITCH TO IRRIGATED CROPS
Seeking an answer, African Development Solution, a
Nairobi-based international nongovernmental organisation,
introduced "agro-pastoralism" in 2013 as an alternative means of
livelihood for communities such as Ali's.
Abshir Mohammed Abdi, senior programme officer for the
project called Resilience and Economic Growth in the Arid Lands
- Improving Resilience (REGAL-IR), argues that dependence on
livestock is not sustainable as a result of increased
population, climate change, over-exploitation of natural
resources and increased water demand.
To start the farming project, each member of the farmers
group contributed 1,500 Kenyan shillings (about $17) towards the
costs of clearing 7.5 acres (3 hectares) of bush, and toward
buying a water pump and registering the group. Each member is
responsible for a half-acre plot.
Samal Lokuno of REGAL-IR said that the farming group
identified business opportunities and developed a business plan.
Group members now contribute part of the costs for things like
seed and fuel for the irrigation pump, while REGAL-IR picks up
the difference.
As well as receiving training in business skills, farmers
are linked up with government agricultural departments, Lokuno
said.
The new farmers are growing watermelons, tomatoes, chilies,
capsicums, maize, bananas and onions. Irrigation comes from the
Tana River, the only permanent river in the county, which rises
in the Aberdare and Mount Kenya ridges of central Kenya and runs
through the arid and semi-arid lands in Kenya's east to the
Indian Ocean.
Lokuno argues that using Tana water for farming is
sustainable as the river is not prone to dry up in droughts and
is not overused by the irrigation scheme or by several dams
upstream.
Under an agreement with the county government and local
water users association, which is responsible for ensuring
equitable access to water, irrigation is limited to 12 hours
each day.
THE FARMING TABOO
Farming is considered a taboo among the pastoralist Kenyans
of Somali descent who live in the north of the country. It is
traditionally considered the lowest possible economic venture
one can undertake.
"I was seen as someone who had lost hope in life. But I had
lost everything. What is a man with three cows? What else was
there to lose?" asked Ali. "All I needed was to feed my family."
His wife was initially opposed to her husband's proposal to
give up pastoralism.
"I was disappointed when he said that he wanted to venture
into farming. That was the lowest thing he could do. It was a
shameful thing at the moment," Muhamud recalled.
Now, however, he is in his third season of farming maize,
watermelon and chillies on his half-acre of land. His best
harvest so far was in August, when he grossed $370 from sales of
his produce.
Muhamud now works late on the farm and is always the last
person to leave their plot.
Gedi Sambu, a member of the Tawakal oversight committee,
says that profits from the project have helped the community
build residential quarters for teachers to encourage them to
remain at the school in the remote area. Plans are now underway
to expand classes.
The former pastoralist families, who moved to Abaqdera
during the 2011 drought to access food relief, are no longer
dependent on aid and say that both their families and the few
livestock they still own have sustainable sources of food and
water.
Malnutrition and anemia have both declined since the
agriculture effort began, families and officials said.
"We depended on milk, meat or relief maize. Now, my children
eat fruits and vegetables, something we never had before.
Frequent hospital visits have reduced drastically too," Muhamud
said.
(Reporting by Sophie Mbugua; editing by Laurie Goering)