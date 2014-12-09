(Adds environmental group reaction)
By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA Dec 9 Prime Minister Stephen Harper said
on Tuesday it would be crazy for Canada to impose regulations on
the oil and gas industry to reduce greenhouse gases without
simultaneous action from the United States, given the steep
decline in oil prices.
"Under the current circumstances in the oil and gas sector,
it would be crazy, it would be crazy economic policy to do
unilateral penalties on that sector. We're clearly not going to
do it," Harper told Parliament.
He said it was important to do oil and gas regulations "on a
continental basis given the integrated nature of this industry."
It was the government's clearest indication that no action
should be expected without comparable moves south of the border.
The environment ministry said on Monday Canada had no chance
of meeting its 2020 target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions
by 17 percent below 2005 levels unless it took further
steps. Harper also repeated on Tuesday that he
opposed a carbon tax.
"The prime minister confirmed that he is in fact breaking
his promise to regulate the oil and gas sector," New Democratic
Party Member of Parliament Megan Leslie said during the daily
Question Period in the House of Commons.
Harper said Canada had integrated its transport sector
regulation with the United States. It had also gone farther than
the United States on the electricity sector and was happy to
work together to regulate the oil and gas industry.
Environmental group Greenpeace noted the U.S. administration
had already adopted air pollution regulations that have helped
to curb greenhouse gas emissions from the oil and gas sector and
urged Canada do more to combat climate change.
"The Harper government has no excuse for not moving on what
is now the largest source of heat-trapping gases in the
country," Greenpeace climate campaign coordinator Keith Stewart
said.
Harper said the Conservative commitment was "to reduce
greenhouse emissions while preserving, protecting and growing
Canadian jobs. ... We're not going to kill jobs."
Canada's oil and gas industry has boomed in recent years but
is being jeopardized by sharply lower energy prices.
Brent oil prices ended higher on Tuesday after
hitting a five-year low and five straight days of losses and
U.S. crude also rose as players sought a sustainable
price for oil in a market haunted by oversupply concerns.
