OTTAWA Dec 9 Canada's Prime Minister Stephen
Harper signaled on Tuesday that the country would not impose
regulations on the oil and gas industry to reduce greenhouse
gases without simultaneous action on the part of the United
States, given the steep fall in oil prices.
"We want to see oil and gas regulations on a continental
basis given the integrated nature of this industry," Harper told
Parliament. "With the current conditions in the oil and gas
sector, this government will not consider unilateral
regulation."
The environment ministry said on Monday Canada had no chance
of meeting its 2020 target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions
unless it took further steps. Harper also
reiterated on Tuesday his opposition to a carbon tax.
