GENEVA Nov 25 Fiscal incentives for carbon
capture should be part of the global climate change agreement
that replaces the Kyoto Protocol, 56 countries belonging to the
U.N. Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) said in a statement
on Tuesday.
The recommendation by the UNECE member states puts the issue
formally on the table for a meeting of the U.N. Framework
Convention on Climate Change in Paris in December 2015, which
aims to agree a legally binding treaty to replace Kyoto.
Delegates from almost 200 nations will meet in Peru next
month to work on the accord, amid new scientific warnings about
risks of floods, heatwaves, ocean acidification and rising seas.
The UNECE recommendation says that commercial development of
carbon capture and storage (CCS) -- taking carbon dioxide out of
the atmosphere to reduce the build-up of greenhouse gases --
does not have enough political support, and should have at least
as much as other low carbon technologies.
"A post-Kyoto international agreement should accept a broad
array of fiscal instruments to encourage CCS/CCUS (carbon
capture utilisation and storage), but the selection of
instruments should be left to the discretion of national
governments," the UNECE statement said.
Governments should also work together to financially sponsor
demonstration projects, UNECE said.
Beefing up alternative energy sources such as wind and solar
would not be enough to tackle climate change, since those
technologies do nothing to reduce carbon dioxide that has
already built up in the atmosphere, which the U.N. says is
causing global warming and dangerous increases in ocean acidity.
"Cement, steel, chemicals, refining and transportation are
among many sectors that must be addressed in a manner similar to
the energy sector and in a way that assuages concerns about
effects on international competitiveness," the statement said.
"Properly addressing CCS/CCUS in an international agreement
may be one of the few strategies to enable progress toward rapid
deployment of CCS as an important part of global CO2 emission
reduction activities."
The number of big CCS projects has doubled since 2010 to 22
and the technology passed a milestone this year with the start
of the first coal-fired power plant equipped with CCS, the
Global CCS Institute said earlier this month.
High costs of CCS -- such as to capture carbon dioxide from
the exhaust gases of power plants or to strip carbon from
natural gas -- have discouraged far wider CCS investments
despite worries about climate change.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Catherine Evans)