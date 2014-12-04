* China says far more climate aid needed to reach $100
billion goal
* "Bad news" if Australia refuses to contribute to Green
Fund - Su
By Alister Doyle
LIMA, Dec 4 Rich nations' pledges of almost $10
billion to a green fund to help poor nations cope with global
warming are "far from adequate", particularly Australia's lack
of a donation, the head of China's delegation at U.N. climate
talks said on Thursday.
Su Wei also urged all rich nations to deepen their planned
cuts in greenhouse gas emissions, signalling that a joint
Chinese-U.S. announcement of greenhouse gas curbs last month
does not mean an end to deep differences on climate policy.
Speaking during Dec. 1-12 talks in Lima, Su said donor
pledges last month totalling $9.7 billion to a new U.N. Green
Climate Fund (GCF), to help developing nations cut emissions and
adapt to climate change, were only a small part of needed cash.
"It is far from adequate," he told a news conference, noting
that developed nations in 2009 agreed to mobilise $100 billion a
year from both public and private sources by 2020 to help poor
nations suffering droughts, heat waves, floods and rising seas.
"There is still a large gap towards the 2020 targets of $100
billion a year," he said. Australia is the main developed nation
that has not contributed to the GCF, saying it prefers for now
to focus on domestic aid programmes.
"It is not good news (about) Australia, if it is true that
they refuse to provide any money to the GCF," Su said. The
biggest donors to the GCF are the United States with up to $3
billion and Japan with $1.5 billion.
Delegates from about 190 nations are meeting in Lima to work
on a U.N. climate deal due to be agreed in Paris next year.
Developing nations had wanted $15 billion for the GCF by the
start of the Lima talks to help spur progress.
Su also said that greenhouse gas cuts planned by rich
nations before 2020 were far too small and urged a toughening.
In a joint announcement last month, Beijing said it would
aim to peak its fast-rising emissions around 2030, the first
time it has set a maximum year, and the United States said it
would seek to cut emissions by 26 to 28 percent below 2005
levels by 2025.
Su said the joint announcement was intended to give momentum
to the talks. "A joint announcement does not necessarily blur
the distinction between developed and developing countries," he
said.
(Reporting by Alister Doyle; Editing by James Dalgleish)