LIMA Dec 9 The Climate Investment Funds (CIF),
an institution that finances programs to cut greenhouse gas
emissions, has received an injection of $765 million that
increased CIF's total pledges to $8.3 billion, according to
Mafalda Duarte, who manages the funds.
The CIF, which gets its money from development banks and 14
donor countries, maintains five financing lines to 63 middle
income and developing countries.
The fresh money will help CIF expand to new countries and
bridge gaps on financing on some of its current programs, Duarte
wrote in a note on the institution's website on Monday while
attending United Nations climate talks in Lima, Peru.
The Clean Technology Fund is the largest of the CIF's
financing programs, with $3.9 billion approved so far to
implement 70 renewable energy projects.
The CIF also invests in adaptation to climate change and in
programs to avoid deforestation.
Financing the transition to less pollutant economies is one
of the major tasks for negotiators in the talks and an issue
that divides rich and poor countries.
Although the total pledges to the CIF and also to the Green
Climate Fund (GCF) are close to $10 billion each, experts say
that much more is needed to prepare least developed countries
for a transition to less carbon-intensive societies.
