LIMA Dec 13 Some private investment companies
are looking to profit from preserving forests in developing
countries, betting that the emissions reductions can be sold in
future carbon markets.
London-based Permian Global said on the sidelines of U.N.
climate talks in Peru this week that it will invest $100 million
in projects to avoid deforestation in Latin American countries.
Permian and other investment companies, such as Hong
Kong-based InfiniteEARTH and Brazil's Biofilica, are hoping that
a new U.N. climate change deal, due to be agreed in a year's
time, will let forest-based offsets be used in compliance
markets and traded internationally.
That means emissions reductions from a project that prevents
deforestation in Indonesia, for example, could be sold in Europe
or in the United States.
It is a risky bet, but one that could guarantee good returns
if it is successful. Generating carbon credits from forest
programs is cheaper than reducing industrial emissions, for
example, because they are large-scale projects.
Investors are pressing countries to accept the model. But
some countries, including Brazil, home to the world's largest
rainforest, are against it.
"Whoever is betting on future markets for forest-based
offsets is going to lose," said a member of the Brazilian
delegation to the climate talks, who asked not to be named.
He said it would make no sense in efforts to stop global
warming, because countries would just use the forest-based
offsets to maintain their levels of emissions.
Investors disagree. They say paying landowners to keep trees
standing would avoid millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide
emissions. It would be fair to offset emissions elsewhere with
credits from the preserved forests, they say.
"Philanthropy will not be enough to preserve forests," said
Stephen Rumsey, chairman of Permian Global and a former
executive for Barclays and Merrill Lynch in London.
"We created a private-sector solution, so we have a window
of opportunity now to include forest-based credits on compliance
carbon markets," he added.
Countries are negotiating this week, and talks will continue
next year in Paris, on details of a new global treaty to reduce
carbon emissions. If agreed, it would take effect from 2020.
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Larry King)