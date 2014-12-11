LIMA Dec 10 Environmental activist group
Greenpeace apologized on Wednesday for a protest it organized at
the ancient Nazca Lines etched in a desert in Peru.
The group said it was sorry if the protest at the
historical site on Monday caused any "moral offense" to the
people of Peru.
The activists placed giant letters in the soil close to the
figure of a hummingbird, saying "time for change, the future is
renewable." The message was intended to pressure negotiators at
the UN climate talks happening in Lima.
The Nazca Lines are a set of giant images of plants and
animals, such as a monkey, a spider and a hummingbird, excavated
in the soil some 1,500 years ago.
The designs can only be fully seen from high altitude, which
is a source of diverse theories about how ancient cultures could
have made them.
The Peruvian government tries to have strict control over
visits to the site, considered vulnerable.
It said it would open a criminal investigation into the
incident and would try to prevent that activists who
participated in the protest from leaving the country.
Greenpeace said it would collaborate with the government to
assess if any damage was done to the site and that it would
cease to use photos it took as part of its campaigns.
It also said its Executive Director Kumi Naidoo would come
to Lima this week to apologize in person to the Peruvian
government.
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)