(Updates with Green Climate Fund, Kerry, Morales, Nazca lines)
By Valerie Volcovici and Mitra Taj
LIMA Dec 9 U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon,
expressing deep concern about slow action to combat climate
change, told governments at U.N. talks in Lima on Tuesday there
was no "time for tinkering" and urged a radical shift to greener
economies.
Ban said there was still a chance of limiting global warming
to an internationally agreed ceiling of 2 degrees Celsius (3.6
Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times to help avert floods,
droughts, desertification and rising sea levels.
"But the window of opportunity is fast narrowing," he told
delegates from about 190 nations at the Dec. 1-12 talks working
on a deal, due in Paris in a year's time, to limit rising world
greenhouse gas emissions.
"This is not a time for tinkering; it is a time for
transformation," he said. Despite signs of progress, "I am
deeply concerned that our collective action does not match our
common responsibilities."
"We must act now," he said. He also urged wider involvement
by the private sector.
The U.N. talks got a lift on Tuesday when the U.N.'s new
Green Climate Fund reached a U.N. target of $10 billion for a
first capitalization, helped by a pledge of about $166 million
by Australia and $64 million by Belgium.
"We've got above one of the psychologically important
milestones," Hela Cheikhrouhou, head of the fund, told Reuters.
Pledges by 24 nations now total $10.14 billion, she said.
She said the fund, which aims to help developing nations cut
emissions and adapt to changes such as heat waves and more
powerful storms, was likely to start disbursing funds for
projects in 2016.
Ban urged developed nations to "meet and exceed" a wider
goal set in 2009 of mobilising at least $100 billion a year, in
both public and private finance, by 2020 to help developing
nations.
The Lima talks are trying to work out draft elements of a
deal for Paris next year but face numerous fault lines about
what should be included.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is due to visit the talks
on Thursday to add momentum.
Developing nations are pushing for a more ambitious outcome,
with some calling for a target of cutting world greenhouse gas
emissions to a net zero by 2050. OPEC nations, worried about
loss of income from a shift to renewable energy, favour much
vaguer long-term goals.
"We cannot have a climate agreement that condemns Mother
Earth and humanity to death," in favour of enriching the few,
Bolivia's left-wing President Evo Morales said, denouncing
capitalism and consumption.
And Maria van der Hoeven, head of the International Energy
Agency, said world leaders have a "golden opportunity" with
plunging oil prices to put a price on carbon emissions since
cheaper fuel makes the move less risky politically.
Separately, Peru's government denounced Greenpeace for
laying out a banner promoting renewable energy near the famed
Nazca lines, giant 1,500-year-old depictions of monkeys,
hummingbirds and other creatures etched in the desert.
The government filed a criminal complaint against Greenpeace
and asked a judge to ban activists who took part in the action
from leaving the country.
(Writing by Alister Doyle; Editing by James Dalgleish and
Cynthia Osterman)