LIMA Dec 15 U.N. climate negotiations wrapped
up in Lima on Sunday with a modest agreement about the building
blocks of a deal due to be agreed on in Paris in a year's time.
Following are details of the agreements:
GREENHOUSE GAS PLANS
All nations will be asked to submit plans for curbing
greenhouse gas emissions, known as "Intended Nationally
Determined Contributions," or INDCs, to the United Nations by an
informal deadline of March 31, 2015, as the core of a Paris
deal.
But there will be few obligations to provide details and no
review to compare each nation's pledges - as had been demanded
by the European Union - after China and other emerging nations
refused.
The text says INDCs "may include" details such as base years
and yearly targets, far weaker than a former draft that said
nations "shall provide" such details.
INDCs will be published on the website of the U.N. Climate
Change Secretariat, which will prepare by Nov. 1, 2015, a report
of the overall climate effect of all the INDCs in slowing
warming.
WHO DOES WHAT?
The text invites actions by all nations to combat warming,
blurring a distinction in a 1992 climate convention that split
the world into two camps of rich and poor - under which the rich
had to lead the way.
Many emerging economies, such as India, insisted on that
continued split. But the United States and other rich nations
said the world had changed and that developing countries also
had to curb their rising emissions.
The diplomatic formula encompassing the rival demands ended
up in the text as: "common but differentiated responsibilities
and respective capabilities, in light of different national
circumstances."
FINANCE
Donations to a Green Climate Fund, due to help developing
nations cut their greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to climate
change, fractionally surpassed a U.N. goal of $10 billion,
helped by donations by Australia and Belgium.
Lima reiterated a goal for developed nations to mobilize
$100 billion a year, in public and private funds, in climate aid
for developing nations by 2020.
Developing nations wanted rich nations to set a clear
timetable for scaling up funds year by year. But a text merely
"requested" that developed nations "enhance the available
quantitative and qualitative elements of a pathway" toward 2020.
'ELEMENTS' OF A LONG-TERM DEAL
The talks agreed on a 37-page document of "elements" that
will form the basis of a negotiating text for Paris next year.
But the range of options is very wide.
One option, for instance, is to set a long-term goal of a
cut in greenhouse gas emissions to "net zero by 2050," requiring
a drastic shift from fossil fuels in coming years. Another
long-term option for the same section would merely require
"low-emission development strategies."
Many developing nations want help to adapt to climate
change, for instance helping farmers to grow drought- or
flood-resistant food. One option, for instance, says: "Establish
a global goal for adaptation" - another the opposite: "No global
goal for adaptation."
LOSS AND DAMAGE
Developing countries vulnerable to extreme weather
successfully won a mention of "loss and damage" - for instance,
compensation for super typhoons - in the text, although the
United States had pushed not to include it.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici and Alister Doyle; Editing by
Peter Cooney)