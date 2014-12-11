(New throughout, adds reactions, further comment)
By Patricia Zengerle and Mitra Taj
LIMA Dec 11 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
made an impassioned plea on Thursday for all nations to work for
an ambitious U.N. deal next year to fight climate change, saying
time was running out to reverse a course "leading to tragedy".
He also took aim at domestic U.S. critics of President
Barack Obama who question whether climate change is mainly
man-made. Kerry said scientific findings were overwhelming and
"screaming at us, warning us".
"Every nation, every nation has a responsibility to do its
part," he said in a speech at United Nations talks in Lima that
are trying to sketch out elements of a draft 190-nation deal due
in Paris in late 2015 to curb rising greenhouse gas emissions.
Kerry said the Obama administration ranked the fight against
climate change as a top priority along with terrorism, poverty
and nuclear proliferation.
"If you are a big developed nation and you are not helping
to lead, you are a part of the problem," he said.
"More than half of global emissions are coming from
developing nations. It is imperative that they act too," he
said, without naming countries.
China, the United States, the European Union and India are
the top emitters.
Even after two decades of talks about global warming, "We
are still on a course leading to tragedy," he told delegates
including U.N. climate chief Christiana Figueres and Peru's
Environment Minister Manuel Pulgar-Vidal.
Many poor nations and environmental groups say Washington
has done too little, despite pledges of tougher action in a deal
with China last month. Critics note that in 2012, U.S. emissions
were 4.3 percent above levels in 1990, the U.N. benchmark year
for cuts.
"The world is tired of hearing rhetorical, empty boasting
about U.S. leadership while the glaciers melt, fires rage and
people lose their lives to climate change," said Karen Orenstein
of Friends of the Earth.
Others hailed Kerry's personal commitment. Yvo de Boer, a
former U.N. climate chief and now head of the Global Green
Growth Institute that aids developing nations, told Reuters
Kerry was "the first U.S. Secretary of State who has taken any
serious interest" in climate change.
Kerry said a deal in Paris next year would not be a silver
bullet to end rising temperatures, heat waves, floods, droughts
and rising sea levels. But he said it could put the world on the
right track.
"The window is closing quickly," he said.
Kerry said a shift to renewable energy sources would still
result in improved health and energy security around the world,
even if scientific findings that greenhouse gases cause climate
change were wrong and skeptics were right.
"But what happens if the climate skeptics are wrong?
Catastrophe," he said.
The Lima talks are due to end on Friday, but delegates
expect them to last into Saturday due to deep rifts.
For example, China insisted that national climate plans to
be submitted early next year as building blocks for the Paris
accord should not be subject to review by other nations. This
step was urged by many others including the European Union.
(Writing by Alister Doyle; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and David
Gregorio)