LIMA Dec 2 The Philippines, Cambodia and India
were the countries hardest hit by extreme weather events in
2013, according to a study unveiled on Tuesday at U.N. talks in
Lima on a global deal to limit climate change.
The report by Germanwatch, a think-tank partly funded by the
German government, said the Philippines suffered most because
6,300 people died when Typhoon Haiyan struck a year ago and
caused $13 billion in damage.
A new storm is now threatening the country.
Overall, the study found that more than 530,000 people had
died worldwide from 15,000 extreme weather events in the last
two decades, including floods, mudslides and droughts, with
economic losses of $2.17 trillion.
Extreme weather "is not only an issue for the distant
future," Sonke Kreft, one of the authors, told a news
conference. Cambodia was struck by severe monsoons and India was
battered by Typhoon Phailin that wrecked $4 billion of crops.
The United Nations' panel of climate scientists has said
that the impacts of global warming can be found on every
continent, with rising temperatures causing more heatwaves,
downpours and rising sea levels.
Scientists say the frequency of some weather extremes is
rising but that it is hard to link climate change to individual
weather events. This year is on track to be among the warmest on
record.
"The victims continue to be the victims," Heherson Alvarez,
a delegate from the Philippines, told a news conference of the
ranking, where the top spots are dominated by developing
nations.
The Germanwatch study is based on death tolls from extreme
weather, deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, absolute economic
losses and losses as a percentage of gross domestic product.
Delegates from almost 200 nations are meeting in Lima from
Dec. 1-12 to work on a deal, due to be agreed in Paris in late
2015, to combat climate change.
