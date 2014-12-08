LIMA Dec 8 Saudi Arabia's top climate
negotiator said on Monday that growing pressure to phase out
fossil fuels does not help the UN climate negotiations and that
a new climate deal should help oil producers diversify their
economies.
As UN climate change negotiations enter their second week in
Lima, chief Saudi Arabian negotiator Khalid AbuLeif said a deal
on climate change to be finalized next year in Paris should
address the "vulnerabilities" of countries whose economies are
dependent on a single resource or sector.
But pressure from environmentalists to end fossil fuel use
and the possibility of a climate deal that calls for zero
emissions by mid-century could get in the way of progress, he
said.
"With a concept like zero emissions and 'let's knock fossil
fuels out of the picture', without clear technology diffusion
and international cooperation program, you are really not
helping the process," he told reporters Monday.
The future climate deal is inherently at odds with the
objectives of oil exporters, AbuLeif said.
"Inevitably oil producers are going to be faced with huge
liabilities if the implementation of the convention is
advocating a move away from fossil fuels."
AbuLeif's remarks came as green groups protested at an
event co-sponsored by Royal Dutch Shell Plc and the
Global Carbon Capture and Storage Institute on the sidelines of
UN talks on reconciling climate targets with economic growth and
fossil fuel use.
"Without tackling the influence of the fossil fuel industry,
we're never going to stop dangerous climate change,"
environmental group 350.org said.
Green groups have argued that the current period of low oil
prices, which have slumped 40 percent since the summer,
should encourage investors and energy companies to weigh both
the environmental and financial risks of burning all the world's
known oil, gas and coal reserves.
Low oil prices have also raised concerns that policymakers
will be less motivated to jumpstart renewable energy
development.
AbuLeif said abandoning fossil fuels is premature because "2
billion people do not have access to energy."
A deal that offers new technology and money to help
countries rely less on a single sector such as oil, tourism or
agriculture would be key, he said.
"We know we are in a race with time. Climate change and
economic diversification for us is hand in hand," AbuLeif said.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)