* In overtime, rich clash with poor over draft text
* Failure in Lima could threaten 2015 summit-U.S.
* Lima talks seeking building blocks of Paris deal in 2015
By Valerie Volcovici and Alister Doyle
LIMA, Dec 13 U.N. talks on slowing climate
change were threatened with collapse on Saturday after China
clashed with the United States and led emerging nations to
reject a compromise outline of an agreement.
With talks already in overtime because of deadlock after the
Dec. 1-12 meeting, China said a draft text put too much burden
on the poor to limit greenhouse-gas emissions compared with the
rich nations whose citizens have burnt most fossil fuels.
"We need a Lima consensus, but given the current station we
have deadlock," Deputy Foreign Minister Liu Zhenmin told
delegates from 190 nations seeking to agree the foundation of a
U.N. climate deal to be completed in Paris in a year's time.
U.S. Climate Change Envoy Todd Stern urged all to accept the
compromise text, saying failure in Lima would be viewed as a
"major breakdown" that would threaten the Paris summit and the
credibility of the U.N. system to address climate change.
"We have no time for lengthy new negotiations, and I think
we all know that," he said. "The hour glass is running down."
The clash between the two top emitters of greenhouse gases
underscored that an agreement jointly announced by President
Barack Obama and China's President Xi Jinping last month to
combat climate change did not translate into a new, common
approach.
The European Union, Russia and other developed nations all
said they could accept a watered-down text outlining measures to
be taken by all nations before the Paris summit in December
2015.
Many developing nations said the text did too little to
oblige the rich to raise a promised $100 billion by 2020 or to
help set up a mechanism to compensate for loss and damage from
storms, floods or rising sea levels.
"This text needs a little surgery," said Ian Fry of the
low-lying Pacific island state of Tuvalu. African nations and
OPEC oil exporters were also among those opposed.
Peruvian Environment Minister Manuel Pulgar-Vidal, hosting
the talks, urged compromise. "We are very close ... We know that
we will need your flexibility. Let us work together," he said.
Even if Lima succeeds, it will leave most of the contentious
issues for 2015 and the Paris summit, meant to be a global deal
to help avert more floods, heat waves, droughts and rising seas.
One text, for instance, gives options for a long-term goal
ranging from a radical cut to zero net greenhouse emissions by
2050 to an easily achieved demand of "low-emission development
strategies".
The new draft text expressed "grave concern" that all
promises to fight climate change were too lax to reach a goal of
limiting global warming to an agreed goal of 2 degrees Celsius
(3.6 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times.
It lays out detailed ways for nations to submit their
domestic plans for fighting climate change beyond 2020 to the
United Nations by an informal deadline of March 31, 2015, to
help lay the groundwork for Paris.
