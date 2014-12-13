* Many tough issues likely be put off to 2015
* China will not allow outside review of its plans
By Alister Doyle and Valerie Volcovici
LIMA, Dec 13 United Nations climate talks, which
ran on into a an extra day on Saturday, are heading for a
watered-down deal on limiting global warming, leaving many of
the toughest issues for next year's Paris summit.
Peruvian Environment Minister Manuel Pulgar-Vidal, hosting
the talks, told delegates that a new text on Saturday morning to
try to break impasses was not perfect, but reflected common
ground.
Rich and poor nations were at odds after two weeks of talks
in Peru over how to share the burden of curbing rising world
emissions and how to raise a promised $100 billion a year by
2020 to help the poor cope with a warmer world.
Lima is meant to establish the building blocks of a new
global deal to limit climate change to be agreed at a U.N.
summit in Paris in December 2015, but many of the most
contentious issues remain to be decided.
"We are pushing the big things to Paris," one delegate said
on Saturday in a break in the talks on how to avert more floods,
heat waves, droughts and rising seas.
China, the biggest greenhouse gas emitter, has resisted any
scrutiny of its policy to cap its emissions by around 2030,
delegates said, despite hopes of more openness after a pact last
month with the United States to limit warming.
"This is not in the spirit of the momentum that was offered
by the pledge between the United States and China," Jennifer
Morgan, of the World Resources Institute think-tank, said of
China's position.
The new draft text expressed "grave concern" that all
promises to fight climate change were too lax to reach a goal of
limiting global warming to an agreed goal of 2 degrees Celsius
(3.6 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times.
It laid out detailed ways for nations to submit their
domestic plans for fighting climate change beyond 2020 to the
United Nations, by an informal deadline of March 31, 2015 to
help lay the groundwork for a Paris accord.
It dropped a key demand by many developing nations to
discuss compensation for loss and damage from climate change,
such as from typhoons or rising sea levels.
(Reporting By Alister Doyle. Editing by Jane Merriman)