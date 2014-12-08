(Recasts, adds quotes)
LIMA Dec 8 Projected global warming this
century has slowed but is still at a severe rate after promises
by China, the United States and the European Union to limit
greenhouse gas emissions, a scientific study showed on Monday.
The Climate Action Tracker, produced by an independent group
of scientists, said temperatures were set to rise by about 3
degrees Celsius (5.6 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times by
2100, the lowest since the tracker was set up to monitor
promises made by governments in 2009.
The study, issued during U.N. talks on global warming in
Lima, said the rate was 0.2 to 0.4C less than projected after
pledges by China, the United States and the European Union in
recent weeks to rein in emissions.
Even so, a warming of 3C would cause far more extreme
weather such as heatwaves and storms, disrupt food and water
supplies and accelerate a thaw of Greenland and Antarctic ice
sheets, according to a U.N. panel of climate scientists.
And it is far above a goal set by almost 200 nations in 2010
of limiting average surface warming to 2C, viewed as a threshold
for ever more damaging disruptions to the climate.
Temperatures have already risen about 0.9C since the late
19th century, according to the U.N. panel of climate scientists.
Still, scientists involved in the tracker said pledges by
the top emitters marked progress in the right direction for the
talks in Peru, where about 190 nations are working on a deal to
rein in emissions to be agreed in Paris in a year's time.
"This represents a very important first step," said Bill
Hare, of Climate Analytics which compiles the tracker with the
Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, Ecofys and the
NewClimate Institute.
China promised last month that its emissions will peak
around 2030 and the United States agreed to aim to cut
greenhouse gas emissions by 26-28 percent below 2005 levels by
2025.
In October, the European Union said it would cut its
emissions by 40 percent below 1990 levels by 2030. Many other
nations have yet to outline their planned cuts as part of the
Paris deal.
Niklas Hoehne, of the NewClimate Institute, said there were
still many uncertainties - Beijing, for instance,has not
indicated the size of its emissions by 2030.
(Reporting By Alister Doyle; Editing by Alan Crosby and Andrew
Hay)