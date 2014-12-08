LIMA Dec 8 Recent pledges by China, the United
States and the European Union to limit greenhouse gas emissions
will slow the rate of global warming this century, a study by
climate scientists showed on Monday.
But the study, released during U.N. talks on a climate deal
in Lima, said temperatures were still on track to breach a
promise by almost 200 nations to limit global warming to 2
degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) to avert more heat waves,
floods and rising sea levels.
The Climate Action Tracker indicated that average
temperatures would rise by between 2.9 and 3.1 degrees Celsius
because of the promised actions by the three top emitters, about
0.2 to 0.4 degrees Celsius less than previously projected.
It was the first time in five years that promised actions
had reduced projected warming under the tracker, compiled by
European research groups Climate Analytics, the Potsdam
Institute for Climate Impact Research, Ecofys and the New
Climate Institute.
China has promised its emissions will peak around 2030,
while the United States aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions by
26-28 percent below 2005 levels by 2025 and the EU plans to
lower them to 40 percent below 1990 levels by 2030.
