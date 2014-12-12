* Poor get water from trucks filling plastic containers
* Andean thaw, population growth to squeeze water supplies
* Environment ministers meet in Peru on climate change
By Alister Doyle
NUEVO PACHACUTEC, Peru, Dec 12 On a desert
hillside north of Lima, a worker with a hose splashes water from
a truck into plastic containers in a dusty neighborhood where
the very poorest people pay most for water.
Water will become scarcer in sprawling settlements such as
Nuevo Pachacutec on the Pacific coast as the population of
Peru's capital surges and global warming thaws Andean glaciers,
reducing flows in coming decades as the ice disappears.
The world's environment ministers are meeting in Lima this
week to work out ways to fight climate change but residents
doubt a United Nations deal due in Paris next year will ease
problems for 160,000 people in this area.
"We often feel a bit forgotten," said Danitza Cruz Navarro,
40, who lives on an unpaved street where trucks carrying water
filtered from the River Chillon fill containers as the only
source of water under a tropical sun.
"Mosquitos breed in some of the containers. The children get
a lot of illnesses," she said. She counts herself lucky because
she has a 1,100 liter (290 U.S. gallon) sealed tank, rather than
just open-top plastic drums like many neighbors.
Nearby, Ycella Bonilla, 36, says her family pays 80 soles
($27) a month for water, far more than about 10 soles for richer
people in the city connected to municipal pipes.
The Lima talks are trying to cut greenhouse gas emissions
and raise cash to help poor nations cope with impacts such as
those on water supplies.
Two decades ago, Nuevo Pachacutec was empty desert.
"When we got here there was just sand," Bonilla said in her
home with pumpkin plants growing in the yard. "Now there's
electricity, Internet, water. It's not adequate but it's
better."
Daily water consumption in Nuevo Pachacutec is estimated at
16 liters per capita, compared to a minimum of 50 liters per
person set by the World Health Organization for basic needs.
"The very poor have least access to water and are paying the
most. This is not just about poverty, this is also about
injustice," said Armando Mendoza Nava of aid charity Oxfam.
"With climate change this problem will get worse."
Local development group Alternativa, backed by the German
government, has provided some people, including Cruz and
Bonilla, with sealed tanks. The 1,100 litre tanks cost 440 soles
cash, or 540 with a micro-loan.
(Reporting By Alister Doyle; Editing by Grant McCool)