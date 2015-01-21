* Concerts aim to build public support for climate action
* Scientists in Antarctica to join musical event
* UN hopes to clinch climate change deal in Paris in Dec.
(Adds further details on concerts)
By Ben Hirschler
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 21 A Live Earth music
event to demand action on climate change will take place on June
18 across seven continents, including Antarctica, former U.S.
vice-president Al Gore and pop star Pharrell Williams announced
on Wednesday.
Concerts will be staged in six cities -- Paris, New York,
Rio de Janeiro, Beijing, Sydney and Cape Town -- in what will be
the largest event of its type ever staged. The final Antarctic
gig will be played by a band of scientists at a research
station, Gore said.
Two billion people are expected to tune into the 24-hour
event across nearly 200 television networks. Each individual
concert will run for four to six hours.
Live Earth is designed to galvanise public support for
climate action ahead of make-or-break United Nations' talks in
Paris in December on combating global warming.
"It is absolutely crucial that we build public will for an
agreement," Gore, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007 for
his campaigning on climate change, told the World Economic Forum
in Davos.
"The purpose is to have a billion voices with one message,
to demand climate action now."
Singer-producer Williams previously teamed up with Gore for
a similar 24-hour Live Earth event in 2007, when performers
included Snoop Dogg, Rihanna, Metallica, Genesis and Bon Jovi.
The warming of the planet is a major topic at the World
Economic Forum, following inter-governmental discussions in Peru
last month and ahead of the Paris talks.
Governments agreed in Lima on the building blocks of a
new-style deal to combat climate change amid warnings that far
tougher action will be needed to limit increases in global
temperatures.
But most of the hard decisions were postponed until Paris.
Gore said the urgent case for action was highlighted by
studies last week from two U.S. government agencies showing 2014
was Earth's hottest on record, fuelling a devastating series of
extreme storms.
The 10 warmest years since records began in the 19th century
have all been since 1997, the U.S. data showed.
Almost 200 nations have set a rise of two degrees Celsius in
average global temperature above pre-industrial times as a
ceiling to limit climate change, which scientists say will bring
more droughts, floods, heatwaves and rising sea levels.
(Editing by Angus MacSwan and Gareth Jones)