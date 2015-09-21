* European Commission has called on Luxembourg to raise fuel
taxes
* Luxembourg says oil price fall has forced it to
recalculate
* Luxembourg has had to buy international credits to meet
targets
By Barbara Lewis
LUXEMBOURG, Sept 21 Luxembourg will not consider
changing its fuel pricing system that opponents say amounts to a
big fossil fuel subsidy until after global climate talks in
Paris later this year, the nation's environment minister said on
Monday.
Environment campaigners say cheap fuel encourages waste and
increases emissions, while boosting Luxembourg's revenue, as
haulage firms deliberately plan their routes via the country.
The issue has shot to the fore because Luxembourg, as the EU
presidency, is helping to lead EU negotiations on a global
climate pact at summit talks in Paris from Nov. 30.
Environment Minister Carole Dieschbourg said she had
launched an enquiry into the full impact, including the economic
benefits to Luxembourg, when she took office in December 2013.
But she could not say what changes might be made without the
report, which has been delayed because a fall in international
oil prices meant the numbers had to be recalculated.
"For Luxembourg it's a major reform," she told Reuters. "We
had hoped to finish the report before summer, but it has to be
reworked. It is not a decision to make before Paris."
She disputed comments from non-governmental organisations
that drivers make detours, saying Luxembourg was "at the
crossroads" and therefore on the way for many European journeys.
She also said Luxembourg was introducing other measures to
discourage car journeys, increase bicycle use, and improve
public transport and that emissions in Luxembourg fell last year
more than they had across the EU as a whole, although the
figures have not been finalised.
While Luxembourg has been slow to assess the impact of what
is known as fuel pump tourism, environment campaigners are
quicker to analyse the web of levies.
Based on figures from Eurostat, the official EU database,
Transport & Environment calculated that Luxembourg with a
population of around half a million people made nearly one
billion euros in 2014 in fuel tax revenues. Germany, with a
population of more than 80 million, collected 31 billion euros.
In Luxembourg, in 2014 the weighted-average fuel tax was 34
cents, while in Germany it was 53 cents.
For a haulier's fuel tank of 1,000 litres, comparing Germany
and Luxembourg, the difference is 120 euros per refill,
discounting value added tax that can be claimed back.
In terms of emissions, fuel sales have pushed Luxembourg
above its reduction goals, but it has met them by buying
international carbon offsets.
The European Environment Agency, which collates data for EU
policymakers, said Luxembourg had had to use "flexible
mechanisms" because of cheap fuel.
Making up any shortfall could get harder as the European
Union aims to raise its green energy targets for 2030 compared
with 2020.
The European Commission, which says Luxembourg has the EU's
highest motorisation rate, has repeatedly called on Luxembourg
to reduce emissions, including by increasing energy taxation.
(Additional reporting by Francois Aulner, editing by David
Evans)