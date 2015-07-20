* Asia accounts for most of 19.3 mln displaced in 2014
* Climate change expected to aggravate problem
* Not limited to poor countries; people displaced in Japan,
USA
GENEVA, July 20 Nearly 20 million people were
forced to flee their homes due to floods, storms and earthquakes
last year, a problem likely to worsen due to climate change, but
which could be eased by better construction, a report said on
Monday.
Asia is particularly prone to natural disasters, accounting
for almost 90 percent of the 19.3 million displaced in 2014, led
by typhoons in China and the Philippines, and floods in India,
the Norwegian Refugee Council said.
"Disaster-related displacement is on the rise and threatens
to get worse in coming decades," Alfredo Zamudio, director of
the NRC's Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre, told a news
briefing.
Since 2008, an average of 26.5 million people have been
displaced every year by disasters, the report said, and although
2014 figures were lower than that, the NRC said there was a
rising long-term trend.
"Our historical analysis reveals you are 60 percent more
likely to be displaced by disasters today than you were in the
1970s," Zamudio said, adding: "Climate change is expected to
play a strong role in the future by increasing the frequency and
intensity of such hazards."
U.N. scientific experts say greenhouse gas emissions are
stoking extremes such as heat waves and heavy rains.
As well as extreme climate events, rapidly growing and
poorly built settlements in areas vulnerable to natural
disasters are putting more people at risk, Zamudio said, citing
areas around cities such as Mexico City, Mumbai, Karachi and
Port-au Prince.
Extreme weather has struck Haiti and Cuba with different
results. More than 300,000 people died in the 2010 quake in
Haiti, where 60,000 still live in tents, said William Lacy
Swing, director-general of the International Organization for
Migration (IOM), which collected data for the report.
"Cuba is extremely well-prepared for disasters: hurricanes,
typhoons, whatever happens. They have a shelter system, they
have a public education system. Everyone knows what to do when
disaster strikes," he said.
Being uprooted by disaster is not limited to poor countries.
"The largest case we found is in Japan, where some 230,000
people are still displaced today following the Tohoku earthquake
and the tsunami disaster in 2011, including thousands displaced
from the area around the damaged Fukushima nuclear plant,"
Zamudio said.
More than 50,000 people in the United States still need
housing assistance following Hurricane Sandy in 2012, he said.
The vast majority of people fleeing disasters remain within
their own country, but may still face "an emerging anti-migrant
sentiment, particularly in the developed world", Swing said.
"This simply adds to the number of people who will be, in
many cases, moving without proper papers and therefore subject
to being criminalised, or sent home forcefully, deported or
otherwise.
"This is simply a further complication and exacerbation of
this global phenomenon of migration in our time."
