NEW YORK Dec 23 Unusual weather is dominating
the conversation on social media for the holidays, especially
among millennials, who are increasingly concerned about climate
change.
Yik Yak, a location-based mobile app popular with
millennials, surveyed its audience and found nearly 70 percent
are worried about climate change. More than a quarter of them
say their concern has grown due to the unusual winter weather
this year.
In New York City, 65-degree-plus weather is predicted for
Christmas Day, potentially breaking the record high of 64
degrees in 1982. In Europe, Alpine ski slopes are facing one of
the warmest Decembers on record and even glacial Moscow has been
chalking up above-zero thermometer readings.
That's led to a jump in the number of people posting about
climate change on Yik Yak.
"Climate Change is clearly an issue! It's going to be 70
degrees in DC on Christmas Day... I mean if that's not proof,
what is?" posted a Yik Yak user from Boulder, Colorado.
Another user from College Station, Texas, wrote: "I feel
like more people should pay attention to it. It's a bigger deal
than people make it out to be."
Of the 30 percent of respondents who said they were not
concerned about climate change, 18 percent said they did not
know or did not care about the issue, while just 9 percent
thought it was myth.
About 6 percent said unusual weather was just a part of the
earth's natural process, according to Yik Yak.
Nearly 21,000 users participated in the poll. Yik Yak polls
are often used to discuss hot topics among millennials, such as
Star Wars or Netflix binge-watching.
The app turned to the serious topic of climate change after
Saturday's U.S. Democratic presidential debate prompted an
outpouring of Yik Yak user frustration that there were no
questions about global warming and climate change.
According to the environmental advocacy group NextGen
Climate, 74 percent of voters under 35 - approximately 80
million of whom are eligible to vote in 2016 - said they would
be more likely to vote for a presidential candidate with a plan
to tackle climate change.
About 63 percent of young voters said they would be more
likely to vote for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary
Clinton if she supports clean energy goals, NextGen Climate
said, based on results of a survey done in September.
