LIMA, Dec 13 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - When the rainy
season comes and floods the fields, poor families in northwest
Bangladesh once cut trees to survive or went hungry.
Now, however, they are raising fish in the floodplains - a
change that has helped protect the region's forests and improved
their own resilience to more extreme weather.
Such "ecosystem-based adaptation", which protects both
communities and the environment, will be vital to helping a
growing world population survive climate change impacts without
destroying the natural world, experts said at the U.N. climate
talks in Lima.
It "holds a promising potential," said Virgilio Viana, chief
executive of the Brazil-based Amazonas Sustainable Foundation.
Such adaptation is cost-effective, he said, and can be
implemented with local people, rather than relying on
engineering solutions that sometimes can damage ecosystems, he
said.
"For example, instead of using heavy construction material
and machinery to tackle land erosion or landslides,
ecosystem-based adaptation techniques such as increasing
vegetation cover and planting (more) trees can help address
these problems with local communities' involvement and at lower
cost," he explained.
Kit Vaughn, environment and climate change director for CARE
International, said many governments consider dams the only
means of effectively managing floodwater. But forests and
wetlands, lakes and riverside floodplains can also act as
natural sponges, he said.
They absorb large amounts of water and slowly and safely
release it downstream later, or into groundwater, he said.
Saleemul Huq, an advisor at the Lima talks for the Least
Developed Countries group, representing nearly 50 of the world's
poorest countries, said the northwest Bangladesh communities who
have begun farming fish in the wet season to raise their incomes
are also benefitting from better-protected floodplain forests.
The riverside forests absorb large amounts of water in flood
periods, helping protect livestock and families who might
otherwise find themselves underwater, he said.
Such systems have "great potential for replication and
upscaling in developing countries, like Pakistan's Indus river
floodplains," Huq said.
Heavy rains in the main river basins and upstream catchments
of India, along with rainfall in northwest and northeastern
Bangladesh, now frequently trigger flooding in low-lying and
heavily populated areas of Bangladesh during the July to
September monsoon season.
Bangladesh considers flooding a grave issue in many
districts in the northwest part of the country, where many
communities are classified as "extremely poor."
Xianfu Lu, an adaptation expert with the U.N. Framework
Convention on Climate Change, said ecosystem-based adaptation
should be used in other developing countries in Africa and Asia
where floods are a worsening problem.
(Reporting by Saleem Shaikh; editing by Laurie Goering)