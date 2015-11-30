PARIS Nov 30 U.S. President Barack Obama on
Monday said that the United States accepted its responsibility
as the world's second biggest greenhouse gas emitter to help fix
climate change, adding that global action need not damage
economic growth.
Speaking in Paris where more than 150 world leaders have
gathered for a U.N. summit aimed at reaching an agreement to
curb global warming, Obama said a growing threat of climate
change could define the contours of this century more
dramatically than any other.
"As the leader of the world's largest economy and the second
largest emitter... the United States of America not only
recognises our role in creating this problem, we embrace our
responsibility to do something about it," Obama said.
(Reporting by Bate Felix and Barbara Lewis, editing by Alister
Doyle)